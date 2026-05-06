Adrian Houser And Giants Play Padres On May 6

Houser is 0-3 with a 7.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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