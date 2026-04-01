Adrian Houser And Giants Face Padres On April 1
Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Houser has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Houser went 8-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Padres are averaging 2.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 1.6 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.