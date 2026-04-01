Adrian Houser And Giants Face Padres On April 1

Houser went 8-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Padres are averaging 2.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 1.6 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

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