Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Nationals On June 9

Houser is 2-5 with a 5.49 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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