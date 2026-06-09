FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Nationals On June 9

Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Houser has -110 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Houser is 2-5 with a 5.49 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News