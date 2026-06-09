Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Nationals On June 9
Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Houser has -110 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Houser is 2-5 with a 5.49 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.