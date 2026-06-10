Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Nationals On June 10

Houser is 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.