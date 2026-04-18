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Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Face Nationals On April 18

Adrian Houser will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Houser has +102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Houser is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

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