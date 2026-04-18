Adrian Houser And Giants Face Nationals On April 18

Houser is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.