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Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Dodgers On May 12

Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Houser has +116 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Houser is 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

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