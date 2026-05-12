Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Dodgers On May 12

Houser is 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.