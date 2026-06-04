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Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Brewers On June 4

Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Houser has -130 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Houser is 2-5 with a 5.59 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

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