Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Brewers On June 4

Houser is 2-5 with a 5.59 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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