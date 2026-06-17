Adrian Houser And Giants Square Off Against Braves On June 17
Adrian Houser will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Houser is 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, June 10 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.