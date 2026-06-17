Adrian Houser And Giants Square Off Against Braves On June 17

Houser is 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, June 10 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.