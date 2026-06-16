Adrian Houser And Giants Face Braves On June 16

Houser is 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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