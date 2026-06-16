Adrian Houser And Giants Face Braves On June 16
Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Houser has -102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Houser is 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.