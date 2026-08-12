Adrian Houser And Giants Face Astros On Aug. 12

Houser is 3-7 with a 4.55 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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