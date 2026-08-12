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Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Face Astros On Aug. 12

Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Houser has -178 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Houser is 3-7 with a 4.55 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

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