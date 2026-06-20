Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Twins On June 20

Del Castillo is hitting for a .186 BA, .248 OBP and .310 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored nine runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent action (on June 16 against the Angels) he went 1 for 3.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (5-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.