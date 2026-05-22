Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 22

Del Castillo is hitting for a .188 BA, .245 OBP and .317 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored seven runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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