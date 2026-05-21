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Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks

Adrian Del Castillo

Arizona Diamondbacks • #25 C

Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 21

Adrian Del Castillo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Del Castillo is hitting for a .190 BA, .234 OBP and .320 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored seven runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Zach Agnos starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Del Castillo

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