Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 21

Del Castillo is hitting for a .190 BA, .234 OBP and .320 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored seven runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Zach Agnos starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

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