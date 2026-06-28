Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Rays On June 28

Del Castillo is hitting for a .184 BA, .247 OBP and .298 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .545 and he has scored 11 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (6-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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