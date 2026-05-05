Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Pirates On May 5

Del Castillo is hitting for a .222 BA, .258 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored seven runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cubs.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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