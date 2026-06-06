Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Nationals On June 6

Del Castillo is hitting for a .189 BA, .248 OBP and .320 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored nine runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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