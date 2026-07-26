Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Nationals On July 26

Del Castillo is hitting for a .204 BA, .261 OBP and .333 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 17 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (3-7 with a 5.60 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season.

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