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Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks

Adrian Del Castillo

Arizona Diamondbacks • #25 C

Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Face Mets On April 7

Adrian Del Castillo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Del Castillo had a .242 BA, .290 OBP and .392 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .682 and he scored nine runs. In 131 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Freddy Peralta (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Del Castillo

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