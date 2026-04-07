Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Face Mets On April 7

Del Castillo had a .242 BA, .290 OBP and .392 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .682 and he scored nine runs. In 131 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Freddy Peralta (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start of the season.

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