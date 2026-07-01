Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On July 1

Del Castillo is hitting for a .188 BA, .248 OBP and .299 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored 11 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Trevor McDonald (2-6 with a 4.94 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.