Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Brewers On July 4

Del Castillo is hitting for a .182 BA, .242 OBP and .291 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .533 and he has scored 11 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.59 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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