Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 18

Del Castillo is hitting for a .346 BA, .346 OBP and .577 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .923 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs) against the Orioles.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.58 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

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