Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face White Sox On June 7

Garcia is hitting for a .203 BA, .279 OBP and .332 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 20 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Tyler Gilbert will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.