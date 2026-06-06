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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face White Sox On June 6

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .202 BA, .279 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 20 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Brandon Eisert (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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