Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face White Sox On June 6

Garcia is hitting for a .202 BA, .279 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 20 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Brandon Eisert (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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