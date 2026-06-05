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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play White Sox On June 5

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, June 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .196 BA, .275 OBP and .316 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored 18 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Anthony Kay (5-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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