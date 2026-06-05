Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play White Sox On June 5

Garcia is hitting for a .196 BA, .275 OBP and .316 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored 18 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Anthony Kay (5-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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