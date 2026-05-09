Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Rockies On May 9

Garcia is hitting for a .239 BA, .310 OBP and .377 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 13 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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