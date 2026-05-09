FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Rockies On May 9

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .239 BA, .310 OBP and .377 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 13 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News