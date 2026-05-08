Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Rockies On May 8

Garcia is hitting for a .246 BA, .313 OBP and .388 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 12 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Rockies will send Chase Dollander (3-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.