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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 10

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .246 BA, .314 OBP and .387 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 15 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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