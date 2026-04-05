Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Rockies On April 5
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Garcia has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .267 BA, .281 OBP and .433 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.
Tomoyuki Sugano (0-0) starts for the Rockies, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.