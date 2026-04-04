Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Rockies On April 4

Garcia is hitting for a .308 BA, .321 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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