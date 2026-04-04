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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Rockies On April 4

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Garcia has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .308 BA, .321 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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