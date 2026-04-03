Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Rockies On April 3

Garcia is hitting for a .318 BA, .333 OBP and .545 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Michael Lorenzen (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.

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