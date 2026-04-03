Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Rockies On April 3
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Garcia has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .318 BA, .333 OBP and .545 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Michael Lorenzen (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.