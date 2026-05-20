Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Reds On May 20

Garcia is hitting for a .211 BA, .285 OBP and .327 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 17 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.21 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.

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