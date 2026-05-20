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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Reds On May 20

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .211 BA, .285 OBP and .327 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 17 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.21 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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