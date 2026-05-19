Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Reds On May 19

Garcia is hitting for a .214 BA, .289 OBP and .333 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 17 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 1.87 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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