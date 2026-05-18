Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Reds On May 18
Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .218 BA, .296 OBP and .339 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 17 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Pirates.
The Reds will look to Nick Lodolo (0-1) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.