Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Reds On May 18

Garcia is hitting for a .218 BA, .296 OBP and .339 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 17 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

The Reds will look to Nick Lodolo (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.