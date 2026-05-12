Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Red Sox On May 12

Garcia is hitting for a .240 BA, .307 OBP and .377 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 15 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Red Sox have not named a starter.

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