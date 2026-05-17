Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Pirates On May 17

Garcia is hitting for a .220 BA, .286 OBP and .341 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 16 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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