FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Pirates On May 17

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .220 BA, .286 OBP and .341 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 16 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News