Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Pirates On May 16
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .220 BA, .288 OBP and .346 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 16 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Pirates.
Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.