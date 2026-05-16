Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Pirates On May 16

Garcia is hitting for a .220 BA, .288 OBP and .346 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 16 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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