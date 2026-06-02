FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Padres On June 2

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .191 BA, .274 OBP and .296 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 17 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News