Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Padres On June 2

Garcia is hitting for a .191 BA, .274 OBP and .296 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 17 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

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