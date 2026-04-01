Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On April 1
Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Garcia had a .227 BA, .271 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .665 and he scored 58 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Garcia recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.
The Nationals will look to Cade Cavalli (0-0) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.