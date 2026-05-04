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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Marlins On May 4

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .235 BA, .308 OBP and .370 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 10 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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