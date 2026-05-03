Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Marlins On May 3

Garcia is hitting for a .235 BA, .308 OBP and .370 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 10 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

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