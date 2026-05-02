Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Marlins On May 2

Garcia is hitting for a .241 BA, .315 OBP and .379 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 10 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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