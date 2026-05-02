FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Marlins On May 2

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Garcia has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .241 BA, .315 OBP and .379 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 10 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News