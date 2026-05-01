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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On May 1

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Garcia has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .243 BA, .320 OBP and .387 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 10 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Eury Perez (2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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