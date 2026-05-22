Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Guardians On May 22

Garcia is hitting for a .207 BA, .284 OBP and .322 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 17 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Gavin Williams (6-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.