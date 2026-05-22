Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Guardians On May 22
Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .207 BA, .284 OBP and .322 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 17 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.
Gavin Williams (6-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.