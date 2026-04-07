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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Giants On April 7

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Garcia has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .270 BA, .317 OBP and .486 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored three runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (1-1) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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