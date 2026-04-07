Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Giants On April 7

Garcia is hitting for a .270 BA, .317 OBP and .486 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored three runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (1-1) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.

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