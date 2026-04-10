Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 10

Garcia is hitting for a .250 BA, .306 OBP and .432 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored three runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Mike Soroka (2-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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