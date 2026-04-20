Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 20

Garcia is hitting for a .205 BA, .306 OBP and .342 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored five runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Cubs are sending Colin Rea (2-0) to make his second start of the season.

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