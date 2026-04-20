Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 20
Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, April 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .205 BA, .306 OBP and .342 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored five runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.
The Cubs are sending Colin Rea (2-0) to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.