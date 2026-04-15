Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Cubs On April 15

Garcia is hitting for a .213 BA, .290 OBP and .361 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored five runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.