Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 14

Garcia is hitting for a .224 BA, .292 OBP and .379 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored five runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Riley Martin starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.

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