Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Cubs On April 13

Garcia is hitting for a .204 BA, .279 OBP and .352 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored three runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Javier Assad (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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