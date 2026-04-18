Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Braves On April 18

Garcia is hitting for a .224 BA, .312 OBP and .373 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored five runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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