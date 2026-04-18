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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Braves On April 18

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .224 BA, .312 OBP and .373 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored five runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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